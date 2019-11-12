Ngozi Nwoke

It was a glamorous day at this year’s Outstanding Women Awards, a non-profit organisation, which honoured over 50 women who have contributed immensely to the various sectors of Nigeria.

The event, which was hosted in Ikeja, also featured an insightful talk show, panel discussion and album launch by the CEO, Outstanding Women Awards, Mrs Success Abu-Idris.

Abu-Idris expressed delight and gratitude to the guests and awardees who made out time to grace the event. She said the event was important to women, as it encourages thriving women who are making positive impacts on the society.

She said every woman has some potential bestowed in her and needs to be supported in order to identity and utilise such for the good of the society. She said women contribute massively to the development of Nigeria’s economy.

She said; “I thank everyone who made out time to honour our invitation. I appreciate the sponsors and everyone who contributed immenselyto the success of this event.

“The Outstanding Women Awards is aimed at honouring women who have contributed their time and energy to make the society a better place. Our objective is to promote their efforts by recognising their numerous hard work with the award.

“We understand how much input women have made and are still making, regardless of how tedious it is, that’s why we have decided to annually encourage them.”

She called on women to support each other to grow in human development, and appealed to the government to include women in nation building.

“Women should be more involved in human development. They should abstain from anything that will hinder the progress of one another. I appeal to the government to always include women in all sectors and agenda, and they’ll see the massive improvement of the country, she said.

An awardee, Olabisi Demola-Alade, Vice-Chariman, Nigeria Institute of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, said the event was the best of its kind.

“I love what the organisers are doing. It’s never an easy task to carry out. It takes a bold mind to organise an event of this magnitude. I can only support them with my prayers. But in all, i commend their efforts,” he said.

Mr Tunde Fapohunda, a guest speaker who shared his experience during the event, said other groups should be actively involved in encouraging women in the society. “I wish we had more of this group that encourages women. I assure you that the society would be a lot better than it is. “We need more groups to recognise efforts made by women and encourage them. I am convinced that a little support for women will go a long way to improve their skills and empower them to do more.”