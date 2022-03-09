By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), The Wife, recently celebrated 16 years of existence. It also appointed a coordinator to pilot the association for the next two years.

The two-day programme covered stress management and training that cut across home management and maintaining good health, among others.

Speaking at the programme, the former coordinator of the NGO, Mrs. Ngozi Okenwa, expressed appreciation to all members and commended the executive that worked with her during her tenure.

She pleaded that they were not able to do much and execute set goals because of COVID-19 that disrupted economic and social activities during her tenure.

Highlighting her some of achievements, she said they carried out trainings through online platforms, Christmas party organised for children, with over 100 of them attending.

As she bowed out, she called on the women to rise and do more in order to take the body to a greater height.

The new coordinator, Mrs. Ada Emeka, thanked the women for electing her and promised that she would sustain the foundation and achievements by her predecessors.

The founder of The Wife, Nkem Okoro, applauded the media, saying that their role in building the society particularly creating awareness, educating and enlightening the public cannot be overemphasised.

She advised the older members to know how to explore the social media platforms and surf the Internet, just as the children are used to it.

She called on mothers to have positive influence on their children so that they will turn out to become responsible adults for the good of the society, even as she called on the participants at the programme to know their gift.

“You can use your talents to shine, serve God and touch the world with it”, she admonished.

A senior executive member of the NGO, Mrs. Chinwe Okafor, addressed the women on “Remember not the former things”. She stated that, if they wanted to live a successful life, they should not dwell on their past failures, warning that it might bring frustration, depression and other trauma.

She advised the women to concentrate on their own problems and focus on solving them.

Whatever women were passing through, she encouraged them to trust God, who is able to bring their plans to fulfilment.