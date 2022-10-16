(NAN)

An NGO, Beraka Better Life Initiative (BBLI), had awarded scholarship to 40 indigent children with scholarship in Sokoto state as part of efforts to reduce the number of out-of-school-children.

The BBLI Back to School Project, which is in partnership with Leader Joe 1808 at a brief event on Saturday in Sokoto also presented educational materials to the pupils that include 10 students in school and 30 out-of-school.

Mr Adeyanju Temitope, the NGO’s Executive Director, said that the project was basically to give scholarships to children’ whose parents cannot afford the costs of their education and the physically-challenged ones.

“Our mandate is to promote the rights and well-being of these children, as well as improve the quality of their lives.

”We are doing this through the provision of accessible healthcare, education and diverse solutions to vulnerable and underprivileged children, youth and women.

“Today, as you can see, we have started with 40 children, we will continue to monitor their performances with the support of the schools’ administrators.

“We will continue to provide them with all their daily needs in school, that include transport, feeding and educational materials,” he said.

Temitope added that in view of COVID-19 challenges, the NGO was implementing series of activities in health, education and empowerment.

“This is to improve the quality of life and basic service delivery for a better life in Sokoto state tagged, Project 80/20,” he added.

Also speaking, Alhaji Sani Umar, the District Head of Gagi, Sokoto South Local Government Area commended BBLI for the gesture, saying, ”the development will no doubt enhance the living standard of the vulnerable children.”

He urged parents to continue to encourage the benefiting children in order to be able to achieve the objective of the assistance.