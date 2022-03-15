By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Live Abundantly!®, has awarded 10 female undergraduates scholarship of N100, 000 each, as part of its contribution to empower more women in the society.

The scholarship is one of the NGO’s ways of breaking every stereotype and other forms of discrimination against the womenfolk.

The recipients were students studying Survey across tertiary institutions, who responded to a question “Why are diversity and inclusion important in the field of surveying?”. It was a 30-second video designed to test their intelligence.

The convener of the foundation, Ama Onyerinma, said her organisation has joined women all over the world to celebrate the International Women’s Day. She pointed out that, Nigerian women were still pushing for equal participation in public offices, especially with the assurance by National Assembly to reconsider the immediate passage of gender equality bill.

Nigerian women have called for the amendment of the 1999 constitution to include quota system that would ensure adequate representation of women at all levels of leadership in the country.

“Many Nigerians especially women consider the 1999 Constitution as military-driven; therefore, does not truly represent them. It is to this end that gender advocates across the country are demanding that the ongoing review process of the constitution be utilized to address all the anomalies to enable women get the right places in the polity,” she said.

Onyerinma expressed worry that the struggle of equality is far from being achieved even with the improved status of women, describing the situation as unfair.

Said she: “I was not surprised that the gender equity bill was rejected the first time around, because when you have patriarchy society when the men are the majority as decision makers it would affect women’s rights.

“When it comes to voting, the women need to convince the men to see the value that they can bring to the table on daily basis.

“The women must let people know they have the right to speak; the right to be heard and the right to attain any height.

“The way women are making changes possible in their careers and society show their capabilities. If you want things to change as a woman, you must network to stop the discrimination because things have to change.

“They need to create inclusive governance for women welfare, comfort, where everyone has a sense of belonging. When you are qualified put yourself out there and network. You have got to network and find a mentor.

“Sponsorship is not about money,it is about advocating for you and showing you that you have the qualities, skills and finance to elevate yourself and fit in such positions. There is absolutely no reason why only a small fraction of women are at the pinnacle of their profession upholding those key positions.”

Onyerinma urged women not to relent in their efforts in pushing to effect a change, particularly through aggressive reorientation.

She stated that international Women’s Day was an opportunity to reflect on the vital role women play in society, homes, governance and all walks of life. She observed that women were not where they should be yet in different spheres of endeavour, but believed they would not be deprived for too long anymore.

“Women would wait to see the end of the constitutional review process that is ongoing. I appeal to all stakeholders involved to look into the document submitted and ensure that there is balance,” she stressed.

The convener said the NGO, awarded scholarship to 10 female university students in Nigeria, as part of its activities to mark IWD.

The beneficiaries are: Adedoyin Adeniyi, Stephanie Oboka, Ma’arufa Adeosun, Faith Eze, Helena Okpe, Cynthia Chidawa, Melvina Olisa,Adeola Oyetunde, Ayomide Olaogun and Anuoluwapo Kuye.