Ikorodu Metropolitan Lions Club has thrown its weight behind the war against cancer,as residents in Ikorodu West Local Council Development Area,( LCDA), were sensitize on early detection.

The club President Lion Babatunde Shobowale said scores of men,women, youths and children converged on Goshen Pentecostal mission, Asolo axis, the religious sanctuary was busy for 3 hours.

Shobowale explained the need for frequent check-ups to avert chronic diabetes or cancer-related diseases.

A facilitator at the event,Dr Faith Ojumoro, enlightened the participants on the need for them to engaged in cancer screening, exercise,as early detection helps to facilitate treatment.

Ojumoro described cancer as abnormal cell growth, a disease where some of the body’s cells grow uncontrollably and spread to other parts of the body. Cancer can start almost anywhere in the human body, which is made up of trillions of cells.

She highlighted some of the ways to prevent the disease as healthy lifestyle and early detection and prompt treatment is key towards reducing the damage state.

” All these processed and artificial foods are killing us.Stick to fresh foods and organize foods.Antioxidant rich foods are great.They should maintain a health weight and exercise regularly.Take the stairs more and ditch the elevator less.Cycle and walk more than entering a car every time is unhealthy.Get checked for preventable cancers.Some are vaccine preventable you can get vaccinated for those.Be happy and ensure your mental wellness and social wellness matters is sound.

Ojumoro further stated that paediatric cancer is curable, and at worst controllable, if reported early to hospital and specialized cancer centres. Various types of cancers affect the child population (0-19years), Childhood cancers are not infectious, and cannot be transmitted from one person to person.

“There are factors that put our children at risk which includes; genetic and familial predisposition, developmental problems in the womb, exposure to infections such as EBV, HIV, HPV, Exposure to radiations and toxic chemicals.

“Parents can help their children against such risks by; Not using tobacco, and do not allow Anyone to smoke around their children Protect your child from sunburn to prevent skin cancers, Feed them healthy diets with fibres, fruits and vegetables, avoid processed meats, excessive red meat and salt intake. She encouraged them to exercise and keep their children body weights, healthy and equally Limit their exposure to chemicals.

Ojumoro equally educated them,on Diabetes, many people do not know they have it until it is very late. Diabetes is deadly and it is now common amongst us. Many people are dying from the complications of diabetes”

“The most common, type 2, can be prevented or delayed. if you have diabetes, proper management can make you live a full and healthy life. Diabetes can be handled or managed by losing weight, eating healthy foods and engaging in moderate physical activity like walking” Dr Ojumoro faith added

The service chairperson,Lion Tunji Oredipe advised residents to adhere to the instructions given by the health expert to prevent chronic illness from either diabetes or cancer. He also urged participants to take their frequent check-ups seriously as one can not know their health status unless they visit medical institutions.