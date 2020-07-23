Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A non-governmental organisation, Marie Stopes International Organization of Nigeria (MSION) has donated five cartons of Misoclear to Delta State Government to help reduce the rate of maternal and child mortality.

The items were received by the Delta State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, (DSPHCDA) in Asaba, the state capital.

Receiving the items on behalf of the state government, Executive Director of the agency Dr. Jude Winful-Orieke acknowledged the immense contribution of MSION towards the reduction of maternal death in the state.

Winful-Orieke revealed that MSION has been providing DSPHCDA with family planning commodities and training

He said the donation of Misoclear will further help address postpartum hemorrhage which accounts for about thirty five percent (35 per cent) of maternal mortality, noting that the drug is highly effective in preventing postpartum hemorrhage.

Winful- Orieke added that the donation would complement the state government’s efforts towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG3).

According to him, the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration had shown great commitment to curbing maternal death with various health interventions especially free antenatal and delivery for women.

Presenting the items on behalf of the Country Director, the South-South Regional Manager, Mary Ocholi stated that MSION has been supporting the state with provision of reproductive health services with emphasis on family planning and post abortion care services.