There was a wild jubilation as a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) known as ‘Igbos Love Themselves’ unveiled a brand new two bedroom apartment they built for indigent couple in Nrobo community, Uzo Uwani local government Area of Enugu State.

The Beneficiaries of the two bedroom apartment, Mr. & Mrs. Gabriel Okereke Sunday Sun gathered were said to have lived all their lives in a dilapidated mud building since getting married to each other over 30 decades ago; hence the intervention of the charity organization.

Speaking during the handing over ceremony of the house, Chief Mathias Ezeaku who is Chief Executive officer of the charity organization said he was touched by the deplorable living condition of the couple.

He lamented that public spirited individuals and political leaders look either ways when their supposed followers go through extreme difficulties.

“When someone brought the living condition of the couple to my attention I was shocked to see that where they were living was not even good for domestic animals, so we decided to put up the building for them.

“Political leaders and public spirited individuals should you look around and see how to alleviate the sufferings of the poor people around them other than looking either ways,” he said.

Ezeaku recounted that it was his passion to contribute in alleviating the plight of the suffering people of Igbo land that drove him into featuring in a movie titled ‘Gilbert Nwa-Nsukka’ as well as setting the foundation.

He stated further that the two bedroom apartment was the 6th gifted building being given to the needy across Southeast geopolitical zone in the past three months, adding that the foundation would be unveiling another brand new apartment in Awkuzu, Anambra State before the end of June.

Sunday Sun also gathered that the organization which has been into existence for years now, is reputed for helping people across Igbo land with provision of shelter, offsetting medical bills and offering other assistances to people in need.

In his response, Mr. Okereke who expressed his joy and happiness, prayed to God to bless and replenish Chief Mathias Ezeaku and his NGO’s purse.

“I never knew a like this will happen to me, this is miracle, chief Mathias is a God sent, I have never lived under a modern roofing sheets talk less of blockhouse.

“with this new building I and my wife feels like we are living in paradise. I pray to God to bless and reward chief Mathias and his NGO abundantly,” he prayed.