A Non Governmental Organisation, the Strivad Foundation (TSF) has called on Nigerians to send in Nominations of qualified and deserving Nigerian Teachers for the TSF -Nze Sir Raphael O. Iro Memorial Teachers Merit award 2022.

The Strivad Foundation Award Selection Committee Director, Dr. Vera Williams-Mordi made the call in a release signed and made available to journalists at the Programs Office Owerri ,Plot 470 Works Layout Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria

He added that the organization deadline for submission of nominations is 15th. of December 2022.

The release read,” TSF asked citizens to send in Nominations of qualified teachers whose teaching is of such quality that it merits recognition and award.

“Nominations should include a Brief Profile/CV of the nominee and highlighting why the nominee is considered a committed teacher who deserves the Award.” The statement said .