The founder of a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Society for Employment of Vulnerable Children, Youths and Women Initiative (SEVCYWOI), Mrs. Igwenwanne Olivia has called for the protection of child rights.

She stated this during the launch of the initiative in Asaba, Delta State.

Igwenwanne noted that the organization was set up to conceive and maintain human dignity, alleviate suffering of those that lack access to basic needs, improve welfare of the disadvantaged and save lives.

Emphasizing that the suffering of underprivileged citizens were constant and helpless, she added that a good number of women were sexually abused and trafficked into prostitution.

Her words: “There is abandonment of mothers and their children in the hospital due to inability to pay bills or whatever reasons.”

She stated that the organization has appealed to government at different levels to put necessary measures in place in building strong communities, neighbourhoods and economies. She stressed the need to empower children, youths and women, especially the vulnerable ones, for a positive life.

She advised that indigenous people and communities should be included in the fight against neglect of the less-privileged.

Igwenwanne explained that the campaign would also enhance the fight against various social vices, human trafficking, exploitation and illegal migration, among others.

She expressed optimism that her team, with tested officers who have gathered experience on best practices, would seamlessly design strategies and templates to suit the identified target groups.

“Engaging people in developmental pursuits should not be considered and treated as a procedural formality, but our collective duty to contribute our own quota,” she said.