From Paul Orude Bauchi

A non governmental organisation,. Mafita Women and Youth Development Initiative (MWYDI) has called on housewives in Bauchi State to engage in business to support themselves and their families

Chairperson of the NGO, Mrs Theresa Orude, gave the advice during an interaction with women in Birshi Fulani community in Bauchi Local Government Area of the state. on Wednesday,

Mrs Orude a business woman, explained that the era of being full time housewives and wholly dependant on husbanda to do everything for their wives was no longer fashionable.

She noted that there are countless meaningful petty businesses women can engage in to become self reliant.

“Women are homemakers and stabilisers of the society. Indeed the role they play in the advancement of society can never be overemphasize,” she stated.

“However, despite the role that women play most of them in Nigeria and especially in the North depend on their husbands and other family members. But most of them are hardworking and should not be idle”

The MWYDI Chairperson who was in company with Executive Directors of the NGO, disclosed that the organisation was borne out of the desire to ensure that women rather than doing nothing at home do business no matter how little

“We at MWYDI will continue to collaborate with community leaders, government at all levels and relevant stakeholders and organisations to provide support to women to do business by providing the needed skills, business and start up capital,” she said.

Orude commended the state Governor Senator Bala Mohammed’s Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme which has been distributing empowerment incentives across the 20 local governments of the state.

“I wish to appeal to the governor and his team to give more priority to women through the KEEP initiative to enable more women in the state to benefit from the gesture,” she stated.

While admonishing the women to continue to be law abiding and support government policies, she encourage the women to actively participate in the Continuous Voter Registration exercise and ensure the get their voter cards

The Chairperson thanked the Village Head of Birahi Fulani Alhaji Muhammad Lawal Jaramin Bauchi for supporting the initiative to Mobilise the women of the area for the interaction.

In a brief remark, the Village Head of Birshi Fulani Muhammad Lawal thanked the Chairperson and her Group for coming to their community.

Lawal said the people of the community are law abiding and would always partner with MWYDI, government and welll meaning organisations to advance the living standard of the people.

While admonishing members of the community, especially women to fully participate in the ongoing Voter Registration exercise, she assured

Earlier in her remark, the women leader of Birshi Fulani , Sa’adatu Mohammed, expressed their gratitude for the visit, saying it was the first of its kind by any organisation to the area.

She said that women in the area need a lot of support to engage in business and hoped that ghe visit by MWYDI would make their dream as women who desire to do business to support their families come through.