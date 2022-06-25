From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A Non-Governmental Organization, Edumind Youth Education & Empowerment Initiatives (EYEEI), has kicked against education and exposure of underaged children to sexual immorality.

The group at a rally against sexual abuse held in Osogbo, Osun State, yesterday, advocated for sexual education to enable children to know the dangers of mingling with men and avoid premarital sex.

Holding the rally on the theme: “Menace of Comprehensive Sexual Education,” the organization carried placards with various inscriptions such as: “Protect Our Children,” “Stop Exploiting Children’s Innocence,” and “No Premarital Sex & Teenage Pregnancies,” among others.

The Coordinator of Civil Society Organisations who partnered with the EYEEI, Adenekan Fauziyah, stressed the need for parents to educate their wards on the rudiments of sexual education.

She said, “most parents leave their children in the hands of the teachers without caring what they are being taught in schools. Most of them don’t know what is happening to their children, whereas children need to know all these things from home.

“They only learn from school, aside from that they learn from their peers, on the internet and social media and these things can affect them. It also makes them think they are mature and civilized and they can have free sex. We want to tell them that the fact they have sex education does not mean they should put it into practice, it is just for them to be aware of themselves, for you to know who you are,” she added.

Also, Haleemah Alli-Bankole of Pen Publishers, commended the Nigerian government for the bill against homosexuality, calling for regulation of social media.