By Vivian Onyebukwa

“You Matter to us Foundation”, a Non-Profit Organisation, gave out menstrual aid box to representatives of 34 inclusive schools in Lagos State in commemoration of this year’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD).

The distribution took place at a programme organised by Lagos Staes Universal Basic Education Board School Support Services Department ECCDE/Special Education Unit, in partnership with Festus Fayemilo Foundation at SUBEB Multipurpose hall, Maryland, Lagos.

International Day of Persons With Disabilities (IDPD), is a UN day that is celebrated every year on 3 December.

to promot the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities at every level of society and development, and to raise awareness of the situation of persons with disabilities in all aspects of political, social, economic, and cultural life.

The theme for IDPD this year is, “Leadership And Participation of Persons With Disabilities Toward An Inclusive, Accessible And Sustainable Post-COVID-19 World.”

Founder of “You Matter To Us Foundation”, Omolara Ajekumobi said her organisation is centered around people living with disability because they believe that every child deserve a smile. Ajekumobi stated that while it is easy for children without disability to have access to some things, it is very difficult for children with disability to have access to same thing.

She believed that the government can’t do everything alone that is why her organisation has come out to assist the government in taking of persons with disabilities. “In the society today we want the government to do everything, which is not possible especially when it comes to the issue of disability.Therefore, we need to come together and support the government. So we are giving out boxes that have sanity products inside. The box is our innovative way of ending menstrual period poverty. We encourage schools to have theses boxes at schools because a lot of children stay back at home because of their menstrual period, not only in Nigeria but all over the world. When parents are looking to put food on the table, they may not be able to provide the basic things of life for them”.

Executive Chairman, Lagos State University Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Wahab Alawiye King, Chairman, Lagos State Universal Basic Education, appreciated teachers in the special schools for doing a special job. He thank the Board for their contribution in ensuring that no child is left behind. “The day is to promote understanding around issue that surrounds distability. It is also to create awareness, promote their well-being and to increase the awareness around the integration of disability into the social, political and cultural way of life, hence the topic for this year in post COVID era”, the Chairman said.

Bayo Adekunle, also a board member in charge of Special Project, SUBEB, while speaking, reiterated that there is ability in disability. “You are called special for special reason. Any disabled is special in another way. The real disability is in the way of thinking, not physical disability. We must change our perception on the way we think. Not all disability is visible”, he said.

The Special Guest of Honour, Funmi Bank Anthony, a notable Nollywood actress, in her words of encouragement, promised to assist any of the children who wish to go into acting.

Among the schools that attended the event included Wesley School 1/2, Surulere, Module Cole Memorial, Yaba, Atanda Olu School for the physically challenged, Surulere, among others.

The children proved that there is really ability in disability by their performances in music, dance and other entertainments.

