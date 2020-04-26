Jude Chinedu, Enugu

To cushion the effect of economic hardships among rural dwellers in Enugu State triggered by the COVID-19 lockdowns, Baywood Foundation, an NGO, has distributed 2,520 bags of rice to indigent households in 20 communities in Agwu Local Government Area.

The palliatives are the fourth and largest batch of relief materials received by indigent members of the local government from different organisations.

Baywood Foundation Country Director Mr Chukwudi Ojielo, while presenting the relief materials, said that the foundation aims to help rural communities cope with the effect of the economic challenge brought on by the lockdown.

“We are donating these 2,500 bags of rice to the 20 autonomous communities of Agwu local government in order to address the effect of the lockdown on the people.

“The economy is in bad shape and we are hoping to do the same thing in other local government areas. We are spending more than N10 million in what we are doing in Awgu today.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

While receiving the items, the Chairman Awgu Local Government Area, Chief Okwudili Nwankwo, expressed happiness over the gesture. He pleaded with other public-spirited individuals and organisations to come to the aid of his people.

“I am happy to see my people happy. I am grateful to Baywood Foundation who made my people happy. We have always ensured that the distribution of the materials is equitable. We are calling on other public-spirited individuals, organisations and stakeholders to join the drive to fight hunger in the local government.”

On his part, the coordinating President General, Awgu Local Government Area, Mr Kanayo Stephen, whose duty is to ensure that the items get to the indigent members of the various communities, said that his team had mapped out a perfect plan to ensure that the materials were shared equitably and without political colouration.