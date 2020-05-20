Enugu-based non-governmental organisation, OneHopeChildren Foundation recently brought smiles to the faces of villagers in Awhum Community, Udi Local Government Area, of Enugu State.

The foundation which targets the education and health of children and poor families, was at hand to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown by distributing food items to over 300 families in the community.

The families were picked from the nine villages that make up Awhum community. The villages include Obeagu and Amachalla, Ishiogwu, Ibite uwenu, Ibite uwani, Umuoka, Akparata and Ama Udara, Amani, and Ama Abo.

In a serene village environment, the beneficiaries with their compulsory face masks were spaced out in a sitting arrangement that ensured adequate social distancing.

Food items distributed were rice, beans, garri, onions, noodles among other items like face masks.

Books were also given out to children to help them during the lockdown.

Rev. Fr. Ugwuozor Felix, founder, and indigene of Awhum community, said the effort was aimed at alleviating the effects of the lockdown on the villagers.

Ugwuozor was accompanied by two other Catholic priests Rev Fr. Leonard Ilechukwu and Rev. Fr. Kelechi Onubulueze.

He said the book is a series of 10 novels for the children to stay home, read, summarize and make sure they submit to their teachers.

“These are ways to help them overcome boredom, overcome distractions and be focused,” he said.

Ugwuozor explained that In the event of COVID-19, there was need for a lockdown to contain the outbreak.