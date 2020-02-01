St. Peregrine House of Hope Foundation, an NGO, on Saturday embarked on a free distribution of sanitary pads to girls between the ages 10 years and 33 years old.

Mr Nathan Akatakpo, the Executive Director of the NGO, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that it was carrying it out under its `A girl, A pad’ campaign.

He said that it was also meant to alleviate the plights of girls as well as help them to resolve their sexual reproductive health challenges.

Akatakpo said that the NGO was into educating girls about their sexual and reproductive lives.

He said that over the years, he had seen girls who could not afford sanitary pads or towels during their monthly flow.

He said that the motive behind the ‘ A girl, A pad’ campaign was that everyone could get a good health.

The director said that lack of sanitary pad could endanger the life of a girl child and equally be dangerous to their menstrual health.

Akatakpo said that several young girls these days missed school because of lack of pad to use during their menstrual period.

“We try to give hope to young girls out there, not to go through means that will endanger their health,” he said.

He said that for every distribution day, the girls were counseled on menstrual health.

He said that it would be a four-month project with 30 girls per day and it would hold on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

A parent, Mr Benjamin Wilson, said that he brought his two daughters to pick up the sanitary pads.

Wilson said that he saw the information on the social media and decided to come along with his daughters.

He said that it was a good thing that it would save him some cost for a month.

He said that having access to the pads when they needed them would actually save them from bad peer pressure influence but afford them good hygiene.

Also, another beneficiary, Miss Evelyn Eborene, said that it was too good to be true.

Eborene said that she got the information through fliers that her mother was so happy to hear the good news.

She said that she was planning to tell her friends about the gesture.(NAN)