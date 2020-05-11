Agu Dawn, Abuja

Global Legislators Organisation for a Balanced Environment (GLOBE) in Nigeria, an NGO, has donated 700 face masks to the Ministry of Environment to support its ongoing campaign against the spread of COVID-19.

Hon. Sam Onuigbo, the President of the NGO in Nigeria, represented by Miss Hadassah Benson, Head of Administration, GLOBE presented the face masks to the ministry on Monday in Abuja.

Onuigbo said the donation of the face masks was to support the Federal Government’s effort in implementing the ease of lockdown in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“It is our hope that this widow’s mite as face masks will support the ongoing efforts of the Federal Government to protect Nigerians citizen from COVID-19 infection, he said.

According to him, Globe is a non partisan group of legislators from over 100 countries working together to pursue laws in support of the environment and sustainable development.

He said that as COVID-19 public health crisis unfolds in Nigeria, “it only reminds us of the threat of climate change and biodiversity loss and our collective actions to protect our fragile environment.

“We at Globe Nigeria are playing our part by supporting environmental lawmakers through our legislative activities including the ongoing Globe Natural Capital and REDD +project which is focused on enabling national legislators to advance policies and laws.

“We hope to continue enjoying a warm collaboration with the ministry and other agencies including our funding and technical partners such as GEF, UNEP and others that are supporting our activities.

Responding, Dr Muhammad Abubakar, the Minister of Environment said that the face masks would be shared among the vulnerable groups within the environment sector.

Abubakar, represented by Mr Daniang Peter, the Director of Human Resources of the ministry said that the challenges posed by COVID-19 on all citizen world wide required steps to mitigate the spread of the pandemic

“The peculiar nature of some vulnerable groups within our society requires assistance and these face masks will be of immense help to curb community spread.

“The pandemic is environment based and there is heavy responsibility on this ministry to play non medical role at this critical stage.

“May I therefore express appreciation to Messrs Globe for its timely response as a GEF partner in donating these face masks. It is my hope that other partners will follow suit”.

Picture 1: The Hon Minister of Environment represented by the Director (HRM) Daniang Peter received the mask on behalf of the Ministry