From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A Nongovernmental organisation, Samecare Indigent Foundation (SIF), on Friday donated detergents worth thousands of naira to Sabon Tasha General Hospital, Kaduna.

Presenting the items to the hospital authority, Founder of the NGO, Reverend Christian Onwudinjo said it was out of love for humanity that he decided to donate to the hospital.

Reverend Onwudinjo, however promised to identify more areas that the hospital needed assistance to improve the environment and well-being of the patients.

The NGO Founder said, “Ours is an indigent-care organisation incorporated to show concern for the poor and source means of livelihood for the indigent prisoners, the sick in hospitals, the unemployed, many frustrated retired old people without pension, the widows, fatherless and vulnerable persons in the society and others that are adversely affected by the biting economy and unemployment.

“We are here in the hospital because we have the heart to give out to the public, especially hospitals and the indigents. Some people have, but they don’t have the heart of giving.

“We appreciate the good work you are doing in the hospital, we pray to the Lord to prosper you for the good work you are doing.

“We decided to donate these detergents to your hospital as our first step in this hospital based on the advice of one of our team members who is a medical doctor. We are going to identify more areas of your needs to help subsequently”.

Responding, the Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Emmanuel Gajere who was represented by the Matron of the hospital, Regina Gimba thanked Reverend Onwudinjo and his team for the gestures, saying that, “It is only God that will pay you back. I will pass your donations to the Medical Director for onward presentation to the hospital management”.