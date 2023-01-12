From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Victims of Bandits Support Initiative, a Kaduna-based NGO, has donated food items and cash worth millions of naira to fifty women who have been displaced from their ancestral homes by bandits terrorising a part of Kaduna and Katsina States.

The organisation, which had on Wednesday distributed 25 kg of rice and an undisclosed sum of cash to twenty widows in Afaka, Igabi local government area of Kaduna on Kaduna State, later proceeded to Tumburkai in Dandume local government area of Katsina State where it distributed 30 bags of 25 kg of rice and cash to 30 women on Thursday.

The National Coordinator of the Initiative, Mr Abdullahi Usman Tumburkai, told reporters that his organisation was motivated by the need for society to support the needy, especially the widows and those who lost their sources of livelihood and loved ones due to the ravaging insecurity in the Northwestern part of the country.

“Although we don’t have much, we are not happy seeing those affected by bandits’ activities going hungry. So, out of the little God has given us, we intend to make sure the needy are also fed,” he said.

He assured that the supply of food items and cash to widows would be a continuous affair.

“The NGO intends to continue giving food items and cash to the widows and others for the foreseeable future and we are calling on the state and federal governments and wealthy individuals to pool their resources together in helping the widows,” he added.

The coordinator who lamented the worsening state of insecurity in Tumburkai and its environs urged the Federal Government to set up an Army Forward Base in the settlement to deter the activities of the bandits

He further lamented that for over two years, “Tumburkai and surrounding communities have not witnessed any form of military presence or patrol, a factor which has emboldened the bandits.

“It is, therefore, necessary for the government to do the needful by setting military presence in these areas,” he appealed.

One of the beneficiaries, Aisha Ayuba from Tumburkai Ward 1 thanked the organisation for the food and cash support, “I did not have a single grain of food in my house till Mr Abdullahi Usman sent to get me so that I can get food. I’m happy for this. God bless the source Insha Allah,” she prayed.

Another beneficiary, Asabe Muhammed was equally grateful that she was given a bag of rice and a sum of cash to purchase ingredients.

The Councilor of Tumburkai A Ward, Amirul Suleiman expressed happiness over the gesture of Abdullahi Usman-led NGO and thanked him for all he has been doing for Tumburkai.

“When it comes to community development, service to humanity, and good governance, Abdullahi Usman is at the forefront of these activities.

“Mr Usman is the number one fellow that championed the fight against poverty, fight against unemployment, and the thought of bringing development to his community. For this, we thank you,” Suleiman added.