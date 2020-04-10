Job Osazuwa

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Chudyvindo Foundation, on April 4, shared various food items to residents of Ilaje, Adebisi and Mashebinu streets, in Ojo Local Government Area (LGA) of Lagos State.

The co-founder of the foundation, Johnmary Anagolu., said over 400 residents benefited from the largesse.

He stressed that the food items would help in cushioning the adverse effects the lockdown on many homes, especially those who live on daily income.

He said: “We are here today at Ilaje/ Adebisi Street; a very remote area where the masses actually need help. My wife and I formed the Chudyvindo Foundation to help this community and others, for the past five years.

“And this time around, we discovered that a lot of people are really hungry and they can’t make it to Lekki or Lagos Island to seek help. We chose this vicinity because this place is where the masses live.

“Yes, the government said they don’t want to see crowds of more than 20, and that is why we are controlling the crowd and ensuring that it is done in batches. We have more than 500 people turning up to be part of the free foods. It shows that people are really hungry. We can’t afford to feed everybody in Lagos; we will only do our best to assist the government and also the poor masses as you can see here,” Anagolu said.

Anagolu also spoke on what the government should do with the billions donated in efforts to fight the coronavirus: “We are pleading with the government to assist the poor in Ojo and other parts of Lagos, where the masses live. I wish we could do more but this is where our strength could carry us.

“We thank those people who have been donating to government, but my fear is that those donations may not get to the masses who really need them. Anybody making donations should go to the street to see the way people are suffering and find a way to help them.”

Anagolu said he made provision for 400 families but was overwhelmed when the team saw over 1,000 families coming out to share in the package. He urged government to continue with the advocacy on how to avoid coronavirus, also tackle the ‘hunger virus’ currently ravaging millions.

“Let us all join hands and save lives. Please, do the little you can in your area. Soonest, Covid-19 will be a thing of the past and things will return to normal,” he said.

On where he derived his inspiration for his philanthropy, he said God was his backbone; he also thanked his wife, Vivian, for her encouragement and financial support.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Eunice Alonge said: “God will bless the man. God bless Chudyvindo. The government is not helping us. They gave us two weeks to stay at home without considering what we will be eating.”

Before the commencement of the distribution of food, the recipients were made to wash their hands, sanitise and given facemasks to wear before being handed the foodstuffs.

Besides coronvirus, Chudyvindo is also known for house-to-house provision of food items to the poor in Ajangbadi, Ojo LGA, Lagos State.