A non-governmental organization, MACT Foundation, has donated equipment and books worth millions of naira to the General Hospital, Okemesi-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Moved to tears at the presentation, one of the foundation leaders, Mrs. Ayodele Obaro, said: “The donation was as a result of our experience following my father’s stroke. Our family charity organization decided to assist to make sure nobody goes through such an undignified way of care.”

With her husband, Reuben Oluwakinmileyin, Professor of Radiology, they decided to live the rest of their lives helping the needy through donations of lifesaving medical equipment to different hospitals. Okemesi-Ekiti is a beneficiary, being her hometown. Ayetoro Gbede in Kogi State is also a beneficiary being hometown of her husband.

Mrs. Obaro: “We have done this for several hospitals in the North and we felt our hometowns should also benefit. I grew up in Zaria, Kaduna State and went to Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) where I studied Nursing before travelling abroad. We just felt we should give back to the society that made us. My husband and I already came to Nigeria two years ago to find out the needs of those hospitals across Nigeria in the benefitting towns.”

The Owa Ooye of Okemesi, Oba Michael Adedeji Gbadebo, showered encomiums on the Obaros. He described Mrs. Obaro as a patriotic woman who did not forget her place of birth. He implored indigenes of the town to emulate her “so that this town can reclaim its lost glory.” He also appealed to government to provide basic amenities to make the equipment usable. He lamented the poor power supply to the hospital.

He said government alone could not provide the needs of the people and called on the citizens to rescue the town from poverty by assisting the youth. He commended government for renovating the hospital and pleaded that the place be provided with necessary amenities.

Receiving the equipment, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Akogun Tai Oguntayo thanked the donor for the gesture. Oguntayo who is also an indigene of Okemesi assured the donor that the government would make judicious use of the equipment assuring her that a proper acknowledgment of the donation would be done by the government.

The governor’s aide instructed that an inventory of the equipment be done “as this will guide the government in future while considering other needs of the hospital and the necessary staff to handle the equipment.”

Commissioner for Health was represented by the Director of Nursing Service, Mrs. Yewande Akute and the permanent secretary represented by Dr. Olagbaju Adebayo. Others present included SSA on Electronic Media, Mr. Kanmi Olatoye, President of Federation of Okemesi Improvement Unions, Alhaji Bayo Ajijola, veteran journalist, Deacon Dare Babarinsa and Alhaji M.K Lawal.