An NGO, the Extraordinary Mums and Single Ladies (E-Mum), on Monday donated a new Nebuliser and Neonatal consumables to in-patients of the Alimosho General Hospital (ALGH), Igando, Lagos state.

A nebuliser is a drug delivery device used to administer medication in the form of a mist inhaled into the lungs and are used for the treatment of asthma, cystic fibrosis, and other respiratory diseases.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the gesture was part of activities lined up to mark the anniversary of the Egbeda -Ojo zone of the organisation.

Receiving the donation, Dr Madewa Adebajo, the Medical Director of ALGH, expressed gratitude for the compassionate gesture toward the hospital.

“This is a laudable feat having you all in the facility to extend hands of altruism toward newborn and indigents.

”The nebuliser you have donated came in handy as plans were ongoing to get extra ones to augment and to alleviate pains of asthmatic patients in the hospital.

”God bless you all for your kind gesture,’’ he said.

Earlier, Mrs Tina Umeh, the Coordinator of E-Mum, said the donation was the first move the organisation had made since its establishment.

“This is our maiden gesture at depicting kindness toward the sick and new mothers since the team was established in 2017.

“So, these items are for 60 recipients in order to set the ball rolling for the next scheme.

”Evidently, forming premiere for subsequent plans, as we look forward to erecting an edifice for maternal and child use in near future,’’ she said.

(NAN)