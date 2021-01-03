From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Khadimiyya Initiative for Justice and Development (KIJD), Kebbi, has donated walking aides to over 200 physically challenged persons in the state.

National Coordinator of the organisation, Malami Abdulkadir, yesterday, said the humanitarian gesture was to ensure an all-inclusive support to all, irrespective of their physical challenges.

He said Khadimiyya is a non-governmental organisation that gets support from sister organisations and like-minds to achieve its objectives.

“This gesture was a result of support from the Beautiful Gate Handicapped Centre, Jos that facilitated the donation,” he said.

The donations, he said, included 165 tricycle wheelchairs, 10 regular wheelchairs, 30 walkers and 20 crutches to over 200 disables.

He said the beneficiaries’ names were submitted by the leadership of disable groups across the 21 local government areas of the state.

“Conscious efforts was made to ensure the beneficiaries were either schooling or willing to learn trade with some already productively engaged in a business,” he said.