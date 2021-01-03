Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Khadimiyya Initiative for Justice and Development(KIJD), Kebbi State has donated walking aides to over 200 physically challenged persons in Kebbi State.

Speaking during the flag off ceremony for the distribution of the items which was held on Sunday in Birnin-Kebbi, the

National Coordinator of the organisation, Alhaji Malami Abdulkadir said the humanitarian gesture was to ensure an all-inclusive support to all irrespective of their physical challenges.

He explained that, Khadimiyya is a Non-Governmental organisation that gets support from sister organisations and like-minds to achieve its objectives.

According to him, “this gesture was a result of support from the Beautiful Gate Handicapped Center, Jos that facilitated the donation”

While breaking down the donations, he said item distributed included 165 tricycle wheelchairs, 10 regular wheelchairs, 30 walkers and 20 crutches to over two hundred disables in Kebbi State.

He said the beneficiaries name were submitted by the leadership of disable groups across the 21 local government areas of the state.

He said: ” Conscious efforts was made to ensure that the beneficiaries of the donation were either schooling or willing to learn trade with some already productively engaged in a business”.