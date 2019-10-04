Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

At least, 250 rural dwellers in Benue state have been empowered with skills acquisition items supplied by a non-governmental organisation known as Oma Life Rescue Foundation.

Speaking during an event in Makurdi at the weekend, founder of the organisation, Dr. Omanibe Ani, said the organisation was partnering with the Benue State government to alleviate the suffering of the people of the state by making them self reliant.