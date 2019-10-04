Rose Ejembi, Makurdi
At least, 250 rural dwellers in Benue state have been empowered with skills acquisition items supplied by a non-governmental organisation known as Oma Life Rescue Foundation.
Speaking during an event in Makurdi at the weekend, founder of the organisation, Dr. Omanibe Ani, said the organisation was partnering with the Benue State government to alleviate the suffering of the people of the state by making them self reliant.
“The gesture in partnership with Benue State government was intended to put smiles on the faces of the rural less privileged and to help them build a positive economy for their families.
She explained further that the beneficiaries who were drawn from the 23 local government areas of the state, would each return back to their locality with an item such as vehicle, motorcycle, tricycle, sewing machine and hairdressing equipment among others.
She noted that the gesture was to help reduce unemployment among the teeming jobless people especially women and youths at the grassroots as well as curb social restiveness among the youths.
Earlier in his speech, Special Adviser, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Jerome Torshimbe enjoined the beneficiaries to strictly abide by the terms under which the benefitted from the programme by making judicious use of the items.
Torshimbe stated that the present administration in the state was committed to delivering more community development projects to people of the grassroots with a veiw to better their lives.
