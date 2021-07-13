An international non-governmental organisation, I Care for Sisters Worldwide, has been launched, just as 30 women have been enlisted for an empowerment programme.

The launch, which heralded the inaugural information meeting of the group, was held recently at French Quarters in the region of Cypress-Texas, United States of America (USA), and saw the commencement of its women empowerment exercise.

According to the executive director, I Care for Sisters Worldwide, Mrs. Patricia Nnanna, their aims include to assist and empower women, especially the downtrodden in developing economies of the world.

“Basically, the reason for forming this organisation is to educate women and help women to end all forms of abuses targeted at the female folk.

“I have been doing this individually but I am hoping to extend it to Nigeria and worldwide, with the help of other partners and social enterprises,” she said.

I Care for Sisters Worldwide, she said, was launched formally in Cypress a few months ago.

Mrs. Nnanna explained that their motto, which is “Connect, heal and empower,” means that whenever there is any issue involving a woman, they rally round to find a solution.

“We come together, know your story, your struggle, talk about it, find a solution by paying for such a sister to learn a skill, so our sister can be a financially independent woman,” she said.

She disclosed that they have engaged some 30 women as inaugural beneficiaries and partnering with Portfilo9 Community on Facebook to help teach the ladies entrepreneurial skills and, “After that we will help them with the resources to get funding to enable them start businesses.”

Nnanna further beckoned on those interested in partnering with her on this initiative.

