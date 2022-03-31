An NGO, Rural Development Counsellor for Christian Churches in Africa (RURCON), has trained and empowered 42 youths with various vocational skills in some communities of Laranto District of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau.

Mrs Dinatu Ayizat, the Executive Director of RURCON, said that the gesture is part of its project, “Conflict Mitigation and Youths Deradicalisation in Busa-Buji and Kwanan Shagari Communities of Jos North”.

Ayizat, who spoke at the closing session of the project on Wednesday in Jos, explained that the project is funded by Tearfund, an international organisation.

She added that the project is aimed at addressing insecurity, drug abuse and other vices in the communities.

She said that the empowerment programme, which is an aspect of the project, is designed to make the beneficiaries self sufficient.

“I want to thank our donors for funding this project, because it has created great impacts in the lives of the beneficiaries.

“I want to appeal to these 42 beneficiaries to put the knowledge and starter parks given to them into good use.

“Use the items given to you for your personal growth and support others in your communities,” she said.

Giving the project overview, Mr Kenneth Seidu, the Peace Building Manager of RURCON, said that the project was implemented for one year in the communities.

He said that the beneficiaries were trained on tailoring, shoe making, internal decoration, catering, carpentry, soap making and motor mechanic.

Seidu added that they were also trained on barbing, computer literacy, and generator repairs, among others.

He explained that 70 youths were initially enrolled for the empowerment programme, but only 42 stayed on till the end while others abandoned it half way.

The peace building manager said that as part of the project, the organisation sensitised over 200 youths against drug abuse, violent conflicts, and culticism, among others.

Seidu thanked leaders of the communities who benefitted from the project for their support and collaboration toward its success.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that aside the starter parks, certificates were also presented to the beneficiaries (NAN)