Damiete Braide

As a way of encouraging youths living in Shomolu Local Government Area of Lagos State to be focused in their education and to shun violence, a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), Abdullahi & Rafiat Foundation (A&R Foundation) has awarded eight students bursary in tertiary institutions worth N50,000.

Vice President of A&R Foundation, Mrs Rafiat Aminu said the award is the maiden edition of the bursary to students in the area and it is a means of giving back to the society as part of the foundation Corporate Social Responsibility.

According to her, “ this is where we grew up and we all know that the rate of youths involved in violence is high but we want them to embrace education and become good citizens. With what we have done today, it will encourage more youths to develop interest in education rather than violence”.

Aminu enjoined youths in the area to emulate their friends who are beneficiaries of the bursary award and aspire to also become awardees in subsequent editions as the money will help them in their education.

“ We hope that more youths will show interests in the bursary award and will make good use of the money. We promise that the number of students and the money will increase.”

The Coordinator of A & R Foundation, Mr. Ayinde Adewale said the scheme is a way of giving back to the society, stating ‘’we observe that the rate of violence in the area is much and through this, the youths will have a rethink and have positive mindset to be good ambassadors of the area.’’

He revealed the criteria used to select the students include being residents in Shomolu LGA, they must be in their first year in any tertiary institution in the country and must write on a specific topic to emerge among the eight beneficiaries.

Executive Chairman of Shomolu Local Government Area, Abdulahmed Salawu, who was represented by Rotimi Buhari said ‘ we are proud of this programme and this is the first of its kind that an individual will give back to the society. There is need to encourage such laudable scheme.

Salawu promised that the local government will partner with individuals or organisations to promote education in the area.

One of the beneficiaries, Adetola Adeyemi commended the foundation for empowering youths in the area with bursary award and promised that they would make good use of the money and also make the foundation proud in their studies.

A parent, Mrs. Morayo Johnson, whose son benefitted, gave kudos to the the organisers for the award. “You have given back to the society. Before now, the area was known for violence but today, the rate of violence has reduced to the barest minimum. She promised that the beneficiaries will not rest on their oars but work hard to justify the bursary awards.