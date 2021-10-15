In support of the less privileged, Dr. Helen, a Hand to the Needy Foundation has disbursed over N5 million and food items to 200 widows and 300 marketwomen from Igbudu market in Delta State.

The founder, Dr. Helen Oritsejafor intends to extend the show of love to others within Warri and its environs, through her foundation.

Oritsejafor, a business tycoon, serial entrepreneur and author, birthed the foundation during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to support and encourage individuals to visualise and work towards achieving unending success despite challenges.

The foundation had earlier this year, empowered individuals with capitals to support start-up businesses and ensure the existence of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) affected during the pandemic.

It carried out the widows’ empowerment exercise to reduce poverty and improve their ability to move between the social strata.

Also, over 300 market women were empowered at lgbudu market, which will extend to Okere market in Warri.

The philanthropist, through her foundation, supported widows and market women with bags of rice, and N10,000 each to support their trade.

It was with the collaboration of her distinguished guest, former congresswoman, Dean Dawkins-Haigler from the United States, who supported the scheme with $1,000, and encouraged them to hope in God like the proverbial Job in the Bible for a better future. She also urged them to use the funds judiciously.

On her part, Dr. Carol Dickson a special guest from Nigeria, at the event, presented the gifts to the widows and commended Dr. Oritsejafor and the former congresswoman for the laudable initiative.

