An NGO, Amen Healthcare and Empowerment Foundation (AHF) in collaboration with the Gombe State Government has flagged-off a free breast and cervical cancer management programme in the area.

Flagging-off the programme in Gombe on Wednesday, the Gombe State Governor’s wife, Hajiya Asma’u Yahaya, said breast and cervical cancers are amongst the leading diseases that cause high mortality rate in women.

Yahaya said that early detection of breast cancer was important for survival, adding that the programme would ensure more women in Gombe get the needed attention to remain healthy.

“This programme is to create awareness on the importance of health screening exercises that will help early detection for timely treatment,’’ she said.

She called for more awareness to awaken women’s consciousness in the area of health and for them to take advantage of the programme to improve their health.

While commending AMEN foundation for the initiative to improve health and reduce mortality of women in the state, Yahaya commended the state government for providing the enabling environment for health interventions.

She appealed to women in the state to embrace the programme and get themselves screened so as to protect their health against breast and cervical cancer.

In her remarks, Mrs. Rita Oguntoyinbo, President, AHF said that her foundation commenced the programme in November 2019 but was unable to conduct the flag-off initially planned for early 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Oguntoyinbo said that so far, four screening centres in Kumo, Kaltungo, Bajoga and Gombe had been set up to provide educational information, screening and treatment of pre-cancerous cells.

“So far, we have screened 3,340 women, 62 of them received treatment while 22 were referred while 12 women with suspicious breast cancer were also referred and I believe they are getting the necessary attention,’’ she said.

The health expert stated that her foundation in collaboration with the state government, trained 11 health workers on how to screen and manage breast and cervical cancer using acetic acid and treatment of pre-cancerous cells with Cryotherapy.

“Intervention will greatly reduce morbidity and mortality from breast and cervical cancer in the state.’’

While commending the health reforms by the Gov. Inuwa Yahaya-led administration for attracting health interventions, she appealed to the state government to assist in setting up more screening centres in the state. (NAN)