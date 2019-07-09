A non governmental organisation, Save the Children, yesterday, said 300,000 people have benefitted from its N3, 500 cash transfer project; to help them recover from the effect of crises in Borno.

Head, Food, Security and Livelihood, Save the Children Chachu Tadicha, said this at a Household Economic Analysis media meeting tagged: “Strengthening Community Resilience through Improved Early Earning and Response Systems in Nigeria’’, organised by the NGO.

Tadicha said the 300,000 people who benefitted in Borno were drawn from 56, 000 households and were being given N3, 500 monthly cash transfers, to buy food and 28,000 households were also being helped in Yobe.

He said a household could get between N17, 000 and N25,000, depending on the size of the family, and added that the programme is a humanitarian project, which started since the crises in Borno and continued in 2019, until the situation improved.

“We are also intervening in Zamfara and Jigawa, through the social protection project, for five years, and we have helped over 100, 000 individuals who benefitted from our N4000 monthly cash transfers. The programme started around 2014 and is ending this July. From here, it goes into the Federal Government’s Special Protection Programme.

“This intervention came about through the Household Economic Analysis (HEA) carried out in that region. HEA is an analysis of strategies people adopt to obtain access to the things they need to survive and prosper.”