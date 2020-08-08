Okey Sampson, Umuahia
A Non Governmental Organization (NGO), Connak Foundation has given
cash worth N40m to over 50 traders and artisans in Abia State as part
of its own palliatives to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic.
The NGO explained that the gesture was aimed at putting recipients
back to business after the COVID-19 disaster, pointing out that if
they make judicious use of the money they received their businesses
will flourish again.
Presenting cheques to some of the beneficiaries, the chief executive
of the Foundation, Mrs Carol Emeka Sunday disclosed that the
recipients were first trained in various vocations such as information
and communication technology (ICT), leather works and foot wears,
fashion designing, auto mechanic, furniture making, confectionary and
food processing before qualifying for the grants.
She stressed that the amount was given, not because the NGO has excess
funds, but because the foundation saw it as a civic responsibility to
save lives and assist in enhancing the economy of the state.
“This is our little way to put people back to business after the
pandemic. Even before the outbreak of COVID-19, we’ve trained many
youths in Abia State, particularly youths from Ohuhu in Umuahia North
LGA under our Connak Foundation Youth Entrepreneurship Initiative
Grant Disbursement Scheme.
According to her, the foundation which was founded in 2012 has
assisted widows and indigent women in various ways in the past, adding
that it later started an intervention programme such as skill
acquisition, award of scholarships, free Medicare, drilling of
boreholes and women empowerment to enhance the welfare of the people.
“Even in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of the state, we’ve made
reasonable impact on traders there to reduce the biting effects of
COVID-19”.
Two of the beneficiaries who spoke during the event, Chares Organ and
Ego Kalu said with the grants, they would begin a new life and equally
expand their businesses.
