Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A Non Governmental Organization (NGO), Connak Foundation has given

cash worth N40m to over 50 traders and artisans in Abia State as part

of its own palliatives to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic.

The NGO explained that the gesture was aimed at putting recipients

back to business after the COVID-19 disaster, pointing out that if

they make judicious use of the money they received their businesses

will flourish again.

Presenting cheques to some of the beneficiaries, the chief executive

of the Foundation, Mrs Carol Emeka Sunday disclosed that the

recipients were first trained in various vocations such as information

and communication technology (ICT), leather works and foot wears,

fashion designing, auto mechanic, furniture making, confectionary and

food processing before qualifying for the grants.

She stressed that the amount was given, not because the NGO has excess

funds, but because the foundation saw it as a civic responsibility to

save lives and assist in enhancing the economy of the state.

“This is our little way to put people back to business after the

pandemic. Even before the outbreak of COVID-19, we’ve trained many

youths in Abia State, particularly youths from Ohuhu in Umuahia North

LGA under our Connak Foundation Youth Entrepreneurship Initiative

Grant Disbursement Scheme.

According to her, the foundation which was founded in 2012 has

assisted widows and indigent women in various ways in the past, adding

that it later started an intervention programme such as skill

acquisition, award of scholarships, free Medicare, drilling of

boreholes and women empowerment to enhance the welfare of the people.

“Even in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of the state, we’ve made

reasonable impact on traders there to reduce the biting effects of

COVID-19”.

Two of the beneficiaries who spoke during the event, Chares Organ and

Ego Kalu said with the grants, they would begin a new life and equally

expand their businesses.