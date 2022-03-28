By Sunday Ani

A non-governmental organisation, Girls Inspired Development Network (GIDN), recently rekindled hope of a better life for more than 52 women who survived various kinds of domestic violence.

Tagged “Upskill: A socio-economic support for gender-based violence survivors and victims,” the seven-day programme, which was supported by African Women’s Development Fund (AWDF) and organised for women in Kubwa, in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, was meant to equip them in business development and financial literacy, as well as to make them understand domestic violence as it relates to their rights and mental wellness as women.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

According to the GIDN programme manager, Adebukola Adeboye, participants comprised survivors who have small-scale businesses and those who were yet to set up one.

“Beneficiaries were grouped according to their business areas for mutual interactions and identification of their niche. The facilitator emphasised the need for their businesses to be registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) for easy access to grants and loans.

“They were taught business development and financial literacy such as branding, vision, mission, value proposition, and bookkeeping, as well as proper understanding of domestic violence as it pertains to understanding their rights and mental wellness as women,” she said.

She noted that some of the participants who were nursing mothers but already have established businesses and those who were planning to establish one were all taught basic business management skills, the importance of getting their businesses registered, where and how to access loans and grants, as well as how to identify gender-based or domestic violence and the action to take in order to remain alive and safe in such situations.

“Mr. Kingsley Atang, from Youth Alive Foundation, took them through the gender session, where he emphasised the need for women to adopt good mental health and understand their rights as women. He also educated them on the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act, and the need for women to fully understand the law as it guides their rights,” Adeboye added.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

According to the project manager, northern region GIDN, Josephine Aiyegbeni, a team of professionals from Stanbic Bank, led by Mr. Yusuf Anthony Mona, was also on hand to teach the women how to use the point of sale (POS) machine, which the bank offers, to eke a living.

“Mona introduced the women to all that was required to obtain a POS from the bank. Thirty-five women indicated interest in going into the business after his lecture. He told them that it would only take two weeks after account opening and verification of their addresses before they would receive their POS from the bank,” she said.

Girls Inspired, according to Aiyegbeni, equally took a sensitisation advocacy to some schools in Kubwa, where the girls were made to understand the rights of a girl-child. She said: “The Girls Inspired team visited Jewel Secondary School, Kubwa, where 30 girls in senior classes were selected for the sensitisation advocacy. They were taught about the rights of a girl child and safety signals. We also presented educational banners as honorariums to them.”

On the outcome of the project, she said: “The project directly impacted 52 small and medium-scale enterprises, gave opportunity to 35 women who got POS access for their business growth, while 26 women indicated interest to register their businesses with the CAC.”

She also noted that the organisation had some challenges during the programme, one of which was managing the population, as some women who did not register initially for the programme turned up and refused to leave until they were accommodated.

On the project’s impacts, one of the beneficiaries, Odunayo Folarunso, a fashion designer, said it was an eye-opener for her, especially as it relates to financial management. She said: “Before I came, I really didn’t know how to calculate everything I put in to produce a cloth or bag, but after the session on financial management, I have seen that all the things I neglected were very important in business. I really want to appreciate GIDN for this opportunity. I also loved the hospitality given to us throughout the week-long programme. This is a wonderful opportunity and I really appreciate the GIDN team and partners for that.”