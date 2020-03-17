Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

NGO Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiative has applauded its 200 volunteers for rendering various support services during the just concluded Argungu International Fishing Festival.

The National Coordinator of the Foundation, Alhaji Malami Abdulkadir, who stated this while speaking with newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Monday, said that the volunteers performed their services according to best global practices in volunteering service.

According to him, “our 200 volunteers demonstrated best volunteering service conduct knowing well that the foundation would not condone any act that contravenes the laid down rules and regulations of the festival.

“We commend them for the services they rendered to our people in the just concluded 2020 Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival that took place on 14 March in Argungu Local Government Area of the state,” he said.

Abdulkadir said that the services rendered by the volunteers during the festival included, complementing relevant agencies in crowd control, first aid and distribution of water to guests free of charge.

“We donated five motorcycles and 20 water pumps and also sponsored mini polo tournament and refreshments in the festival, amongst other things,” he said.

He added that the foundation donated 5,000 bottles of water, 10,000 bags of pure water for guests and other spectators at the festival.