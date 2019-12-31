Perpetua Egesimba

In a bid to help students balance their studies and social lives, God Mind Motivation Empowerment Concept, a Non-Governmental Organisation recently held an educational conference, comprising of several activities such as essay competitions, drama, dancing and games.

Speaking in Lagos, the founder God Mind Motivation Empowerment Concept, Mr. Victor Asuquo said, the event was born out of a passion to ensure students excel in their studies.

According to him, the programme started from secondary schools, where it was discovered that students are faced with the challenge of trying to balance their studies and social lives.

“We are trying to see how we can make them understand that for them to be useful to the society, they have to live a balanced life in the sense that they should be able to flow with the society and at the same time be able to live moral lives.

“We go to different schools, show our proposals to them and then register those that showed interest. We also try to see how we can appreciate students like what we did today, giving cash to the winner of the competition to encourage and motivate other students. We hope to develop and get young minds that will help to develop Nigeria,” he said.

One of the judges and proprietress of Wilson Montessori School, Mrs. Viola Uzoagba said the organiser of the event was creative to have come up with such laudable initiative.

“I am particularly happy about this programme, the organisers are very creative, particularly, Mr. Asuquo, he is very innovative, I am impressed. I didn’t know it was going to be this big. It’s good to meet people that have an interest in youth development, empowering them not just financially but motivational speaking, guidance and then financial support.”

Winner of the essay competition, who was given a token, Olayide Mary from The Peacefield Private School, Afromedia expressed her joy and appreciated the organiser and her school for the opportunity given to her.