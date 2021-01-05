By Vivian Onyebukwa

Recently, the 2020 edition of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) was held across the globe. It was a day set aside to raise awareness on challenges faced by people with disabilities.

The theme for 2020 was ‘Building Back Better: Toward A Disability-Inclusive, Accessible And Sustainable Post-COVID-19 World.’

One of the organisations that commemorated the day in Nigeria was the You Matter To Us Organisation, a Lagos-based non-governmental organisation with a passion for children living with disabilities and the less privileged in Nigeria. The group organised a party for disabled children in Surulere, Mushin, Idimu and Ogudu, all in Lagos.

Nollywood actor and actress, Kunle Remi and Ireti Osayemi were celebrity guests on ground to add colour to the day and also put a smile on the children’s faces.

In her address, Ireti Osayemi noted that since the global COVID-19 outbreak commenced, the world and especially people with disabilities have been extremely affected by the health, social and economic consequences of the pandemic. She called for more support in the application of digital technologies for the empowerment of learners, especially children with disabilities, as well as capacity building for their teachers.

“It is our fifth edition of remembering the special kids this season and we will like everyone to know that our society is incomplete without children living with disability,” she added.

On why the organisation focused on the disabled children, Omolara Ajetunmobi, founder of the organisation explained that it is to promote inclusiveness. She noted that every child matters and deserves equal right to access the world.

Children at the event participated in different games with winners rewarded with gifts. Also, 600 children with special needs were impacted with educational Christmas gifts, school bags, and exercise books.

In six years since its establishment, it was gathered that the foundation has visited about 64 schools for children with disabilities and orphanage homes in ten local governments, impacting about 25,000 children.