A faith-based non-governmental organization (NGO), Arise Women, which is committed to accelerating nation building through the empowerment of women in society, is set to organise a walk for women to physically and emotionally stay fit for the challenges of life.

The walk is geared towards reducing the number of women that die daily of common health issues due to sedentary lifestyle, lack of physical exercise and regular health checks.

In her speech at Four Points by Sheraton, Victoria Island, Lagos, the founder of the Arise Women, and the Arise Women Mobile Clinics, Dr. Siju Iluyomade, stated that at Arise, individuals were empowered to live their best lives and achieve their dreams.

She explained that the goal was achieved through a series of initiatives, including the “Arise Walk for Life” and the “Arise Women’s Conference”.

“The focus of the conference is encapsulated in its motto “Arise for a Woman Today” such that women of influence can take the message of upliftment to the grassroots, while the walk is geared towards imbibing an exercise routine to promote good health. And good health is key to achieving one’s goals.

“The theme for this year’s walk is “Staying Alive”. We are encouraging people to rise above the setbacks and disappointments of the current times, to push forward and achieve their dreams. This year’s theme is timely because too many persons according to statistics presented by health experts, die daily of common health issues due to lack of physical exercise and regular health checks,” she said.

She said that it was against this backdrop that the NGO shall again embark on its annual walk for life this year and use the walk to inspire hope in many people. She added that it was another opportunity to encourage participants and survivors alike to stay alive despite the battle against COVID-19 and all that the pandemic has brought with it.

According to Iluyomade: “The ‘Arise Walk for Life 2020’ will commence at 7:00 am on Saturday, October 17, in over 50 clusters across Nigeria, London, the United States of America, Canada, and various isolation centres. Each cluster will have a minimum of 25 persons including celebrities, influencers and champions.

“Amongst those who have signed on to participate in the walk are Kaffy, DJ Cuppy, Bimbo Akintola, Nathaniel Bassey, Daniel Amokachi, DJ Xclusive, and Peter Rufai.

“The Arise Walk for Life will precede the annual Arise conference, which is scheduled for Saturday, October 31. The conference promises to be a confluence of inspiration and hope as it will be graced by serving and former first ladies, wives of federal and state legislators, captains of industries, international guests, and technocrats who will share from their wealth of empirical wisdom.

“Over the years, 3.5 million women have benefitted from trainings through the Arise Women’s Conference, while 46,030 men and women have benefitted from the Arise Walk for Life.

“I will close with this; courage is not the absence of fear. The brave woman is who conquers every fear. COVID-19 has not only brought disappointments and obstacles, but it has also created a wave of fear; fear of the future and fear of the unknown. It is therefore a must that we all rise above this debilitating fear and push for our goals at this time.”