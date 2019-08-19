A Non-governmental organisation, Nigeria and Entrepreneurship Summit and Honours (NESH), is set to host young Nigerian entrepreneurs at its 4th annual conference holding at Muson Centre Lagos on 20th of this month. Every year, NESH brings together hundreds of new and aspiring entrepreneurs across the country in a bid to empower young Nigerians to be gainfully engaged in enterprise and innovation.

According to a news release made available to our correspondent, the founder of the NGO, Mr Emeka Ugwu-Oju,, expressed optimism that this year’s summit will be like no other as numerous young entrepreneurs will be provided the opportunity to start a meaningful journey towards actualising their dreams of becoming true entrepreneurs. He disclosed that the theme for this year’s summit is the state of entrepreneurship and leadership development in Nigeria, and will focus on empowerment of the next generation of Nigerian entrepreneurs.

Among the speakers expected at the event are Innocent Chukwuma (Ford Foundation), Tony Elumelu (Tony Elumelu Foundation), Prof Pat Utomi (Centrer of Values in Leadership), Waheed Olagunju ( former Executive Director, (Bank of Industry), among others.