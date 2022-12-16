From Abel Leonard, Lafia

An international election observer group, Pan African Women Projects(PAWP), on Thursday sensitised women in Lafia Modern market, Nasarawa State, on the need to collect their Permanent Voter Cards(PVC) in order to vote in the 2023 general elections.

The PVC collection drive to the market was done in collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking at the event Friday, Dr Eno Ben-Udensi, Head of Mission, PAWP, said that the essence of the sensitisation was to improve women participation in the electoral process.

She urged women who recently registered for their PVCs to ensure that they collect them and vote credible leaders in 2023.

Udensi explained that the eligible voters can collect their cards from INEC offices across the 13 Local Government Areas of the state.

“PAWP is a non-governmental organisation of women from the 54 nations of Africa including Nigeria. Our mission today in Nasarawa state is to sensitise market women from the 13 LGAs to get their Permanent Voter Cards now that INEC has commenced distribution.

“PAWP as an observer group with INEC has observed that over the years, women who mostly turn up at the polling units to vote during elections are from the grassroots, and majority of them are the market women. So, our mission here is very critical and intentional.

“So, women in the state should not be afraid that their votes will not count in 2023. The PVC is their rights, it is also their power and voice. Every Nigerian needs it to elect credible leaders into office in the coming elections.”

On her part, the Gender Desk Officer of INEC in Nasarawa state, Bridget Abuga, thanked PAWP for the sensitisation efforts and assured that the commission would conduct free, fair and credible elections.

She said that the commission had commenced issuance of PVCs since Dec.12 at the Local Government offices of INEC and would continue to Jan. 22, 2023.

Abuga, therefore, urged the women to take advantage of the opportunity to exercise their franchise.

Mr Mohammed Umar, General Manager, Lafia Modern market, thanked the organisers for their efforts and promised to work assiduously towards mobilising traders in the state to get their PVCs.