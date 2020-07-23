Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

An interdenominational Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) under the aegis of the Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) has advised the Federal Government not to be in a hurry in reopening schools in the country.

The state chairman of IDFP and Deputy National Board of Trustee (BoT) chairman of the group, Eze Abdulfatah Chimaeze Emetumah, gave the advise during the last lap of the distribution of COVID-19 materials in Umuofor, Oguta council area of Imo State.

Emetumah, who addressed newsmen shortly after the sensitisation and distribution of the materials, noted that it would be of great danger allowing the schools to reopen when the cases of the virus he said is not decreasing but increasing as the day goes by.

According to Emetumah, who is also the traditional ruler of Umuofor Kingdom, ‘it’s a risk reopening schools now, if the death rate is reduced I would have suggested that the schools should be reopened but whereby they are increasing, it should remain close, we should not subject our children to health hazards,’ the monarch said.

Also speaking at the occasion, Governor Hope Uzodinma, represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Northern Affairs and Vulnerable Groups, Hajiya Fatimah Hamza, while commending IDFP for their kind gesture, particularly taken the sensitisation of the COVID-19 pandemic message to the grassroots urge the Federal Government to emulate the process.

He averred that some of the rural dwellers who are still oblivious of the virus would now avail themselves of the opportunity provided by IDFP to learn more about it.

‘Our president, Buhari, has tried to fight the virus but I want the federal government to adopt the IDFP process, going to the rural areas to sensitise them, some of them do not have TV or radio or read newspapers but by this way they will all be informed,’ Uzodinma said.

Earlier, Emetumah, regretted to announce the absence of the National BoT Chairman of the group , General Yakubu Gowon, and other National Assembly members expected at the event which held in three zones of the State.