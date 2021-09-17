Centre for 21st Century Issues and Natural Eco-Capital, in collaboration with the Department of Climate Change and Lagos State Government and Global Gender Justice and Environmental Education Platform (BothENDS), yesterday, held a one-day capacity training on Climate Finance and Green Climate Fund (GCF) for women in Nigeria.

The workshop focused on GCF’s readiness, processes and strategic framework for Nigeria through the Climate Technology Centre and Network and United Nations Industrial Development Organisation.

In her welcome address, Ms Titi Akosa, Executive Director, Centre for 21st Century Issues, said developing countries are vulnerable to the effects of climate change and they should work towards the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions which will enable them access the Green Climate Fund.

She noted that the fund available is targeted at increasing and deepening the capacity of eligible countries in accessing the Green Climate Funds.

“This will help developing countries affiliated to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) implement climate action initiatives and projects to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. It will also promote the country’s ownership of those projects,” she said.

Other speakers during the training include Halima Bawa Bwari, Director of Department of Climate Change, Federal Minister of Enviroment, Bayo Adegoke, Chukeuemeka Okegu, Kayode Ashaolu, Ijeoma Ozurumba, among others.

The Green Climate Fund is a critical element of the Paris Agreement and is the world’s largest climate fund, mandated to support developing countries raise and realise their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) ambitions towards low-emissions, climate-resilient pathways.

