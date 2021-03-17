From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

African Centre For Justice and Human Right (ACJHR), an NGO, has lauded the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for introducing a flat charge for USSD services in the country.

The NGO in a statement by its president, Nduka Chinwendu, on Wednesday, described the N6.98 USSD service charge announced by the apex bank, effective from March 16, as “pro-people.”

It expressed optimism that the new rate will help to resolve the impasse between banks and telecommunication operators over USSD service charges.

According to the group, ‘we are of the view that this step in the right direction is one of the apex bank’s numerous decisions to reduce multiple charges.

‘We, therefore commend the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, for this laudable development.

‘We note with satisfaction that Emefiele and members of his team are leading a pro-peoples interest bank

‘We urge all stakeholders in the banking sector to support them to ensure the successful implementation of this scheme and other laudable programmes so far initiated by the apex bank.’