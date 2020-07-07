(Stanley Nwanosike, NAN)

An NGO, Women Aid Collective (WACOL), has lauded the Police Command in Enugu for the efficient handling of the case of the 10-year-old girl allegedly abused by a couple in Enugu.

The Founder of WACOL, Prof. Joy Ezeilo, gave the commendation on Tuesday in Enugu while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the unexplainable maltreatment and grievous harm done to the child.

It would be recalled that one Mrs Ifeoma Ozongwu, a resident of Thinkers’ Corner, Enugu, allegedly drilled a nail into the head of the housemaid and inflicted injuries all over the girl’s body with hot pressing iron.

Mrs Ozongwu was also alleged to have forced pepper into the girl’s private part as punishment for her misdeed, an act which led to the arrest and prosecution of the woman and her husband, Jude Ozongwu.

Ezeilo, a lecturer at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, commended the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammaed Adamu, and the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmad Abdurrahman, for their interest in the matter.

“I believe that this is the beginning of the end of issues of child abuse, violence against girl-child and women in the state.

“The Ozougwus did what is appalling to humanity by drilling nail twice on the little child’s head, using hot electricity pressing iron all over her body and other dangerous things done to her.

“We are really appalled that a woman was involved in such level of wickedness and people at this age are still engaged in the phenomenon called ‘househelp.’

“They (househelps) are dealt with as if we are still in the era of transatlantic slave trade.

“We are happy that the police have done a great job in the arrest, investigation and placing appropriate charges against the culprits, Mrs Ifeoma Ozougwu, 24, and her husband, Mr Jude Ozougwu, 40.

“WACOL is also happy that the court looked at the evidence before it and that it lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter; while remanding the couple in a correctional facility within the state,’’ she said.

The professor of International and Humanitarian Law said that WACOL would continue to follow the matter till the end.

She, however, said that the matter would serve as a big deterrent to others in such habit of abusing children.

“The entire world is watching. We are going to end violence against children, violence against the girl-child and violence against women as well as end child labour. It is very important,’’ she added.