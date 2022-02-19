From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodimma has received commendation from a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) known as Shadow Government for payment of workers salaries in the state and his ongoing road constructions.

In a statement signed by the president of the group, Anthony Njoku, he noted that a detailed survey by his NGO revealed that the governor contrary to negative reports in the social media has done well within his two years in office. While appealing to Imo people to remain supportive of the present administration, Iroegbu, a management consultant based in the United Kingdom made it clear that the present administration has completed over 10km of road in Prefab Estate in Owerri. It has also completed a strategic road linking Orlu Road junction to Emmanuel College, Orlu-Owerri Road as well as Okigwe-Owerri Road abandoned by previous administrations.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He said: “The outstanding fact about the ongoing roads remains the drainage system which would provide durability of the roads. Also, civil servants in Imo today receive their salaries promptly unlike what it used to be in the past. Security has geometrically improved in Imo but the general public should see security as a responsibility of all.”