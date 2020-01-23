Damiete Braide

Ambassadors for Voice of Change Initiative (AVICN) has launched a campaign geared at fostering peace, unity and oneness in the country.

Vice President, AVICN, Andy Chukwu, at the launch of the project, yesterday, in Lagos, said the group had come out with a documentary that highlights the positive changes about Nigerians in various sectors of the economy. He said the aim of the documentary was to promote investment opportunities in the country to international investors.

“AVCIN undertook the national peace project to showcase the peaceful co-existence among Nigerians across cities and towns. Although, there may be pockets of problems as typical of humans, but the issues are usually exaggerated as against the belief that Nigerians do not live in peace in places other than their states of origin,” said Chukwu.

He said the group visited the six geo-political zones to conduct interviews on how to dispel the negative portrayal of Nigeria as a violent country.