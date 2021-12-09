From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Alliances for Africa (AfA) Mission, an NGO, has launched Kpoturum, a web app designed to stem the tide of violence against women and girls across South East.

Unveiling the application in Enugu on Thursday, the Programme Manager of AfA Mission, Mrs Blessing Duru, said that Kpoturum would be used to gather real-time data to deal with issues of violence against women and girls in the zone.

Duru said that the app, which is an online registry, was designed to collect, collate and disaggregate data on VAWG through the reporting and documentation of cases of sexual and gender-based violence in the South East States, viz; Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.

“Sadly, violence against women and girls has become not only endemic but normalised in the society despite efforts of all stakeholders through massive awareness and frontline response services.

“From trivialising rape, victim-blaming, to gas-lighting survivors, we are all daily witnesses to this rape culture and rising incidences of VAWG which has continued under the guise of culture, tradition, religion and the impunity of perpetrators.

“Sadly, available statistics have not adequately painted the true picture of the situation due to limiting factors including the culture of silence, the lack of systems to document and analyse data, the limited scope of research papers and projects among others,” Duru stated.

