From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Some outstanding primary school teachers and educationists are to benefit from Universal Learning Solutions (ULS)’s intensive training for the teachers and dedicated government officials across the country.

As part of the effort, a not-for-profit organisation, the Universal Learning Solutions and Osun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) organised a three-day training in specialist literacy teaching practices called ‘Jolly Phonics’ for Osun state teachers.

Mr Patrick Uzu, the Nigeria Country Director at Universal Learning Solutions in a statement released to journalists in Abuja said, he will equip teachers with the expertise and tools required to enable them to transform Primary 1, 2 & 3 pupils in Government Schools across the state.

Mr Patrick Uzu, said the Teacher Training began for 2625 primary school teachers as well as 50 Officials on Monday May, 9 to 11 in Osun state.

The executive director added that the Training is taking place in 6 training centres across the state, reaching teachers from all 30 Local Government Areas.

Executive Director Mrs Foxcroft said: “The Osun State Jolly Phonics is a fantastic opportunity for all children in Osun State to benefit from the opportunity to learn to read and write. The project will therefore help increase equity and equal opportunities for all children in Osun State.”

According to him, Jolly Phonics is a fun and interactive teaching tool that uses the synthetic phonics literacy teaching methodology. Added that the Synthetic phonics is mandated or recommended by governments around the world because of the way that it quickly provides children with the skills needed to read and write.