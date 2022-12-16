From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) under the auspices of 4th Angle Konsult has pledged to partner Kaduna State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to campaign against social vices in schools and other places in the society.

The organisation also frowned at election violence, and called on Nigerians to, “say no to election violence before, during and after election”.

Addressing Executive members of the NUJ during a courtesy call on Wednesday, the General Manager and Chief Executive Officer of 4th Angle Konsult, Comrade Joshua Maude Maro expressed the confidence in partnering with NUJ because, “Journalists as the fourth estate of the realm, you are the voice of the voiceless, the defenders of the defenceless in the society. We have every confidence in working with you”.

Comrade Maro said the organisation is basically saddled with the responsibility of championing the fight against election violence, bullying in schools, drug abuse, rape and sexual assaults.

Responding, the NUJ chairman, Hajiya Asma’u Yawo Halilu said she was delighted with the aims and objectives of the organisation.

“This is because as journalists we are in the forefront of fighting against injustice in the society through our reports. So you are in the right place, and we are ready to partner with your organisation”. NUJ chair said.