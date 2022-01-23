From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

A Non -Governmental Organization, Khadimiyya For Justice and Development Initiative has presented N10 million cash donation to the District Head of Kamba, Sarkin Shikon Kamba for distribution to victims of the recent inferno which gutted some parts of the Popular Kamba Market.

. The National Treasurer of the organization, Alhaji Muhammad Bello Nasarawa led some of its other officials to the palace of the district Head at Kamba in Dandi Local Government Area of the State

While speaking at the district Head palace, Nasarawa, said: ” it was in fulfillment of the pledge made to that effect by the Chairman Board of Trustees, Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiative, Alh Abubakar Usman Gotomo when he led a special Delegation sent by AGF Malami on a sympathy visit to the people of Kamba over the tragedy”.

Nasarawa said, “as a Humanitarian organization, Khadimiyya group found it expedient to identify with the victims of the inferno and to extend support to the State Government in its commitment to ameliorating their hardship”.

He also prayed to Almighty Allah to avert reoccurrence of such unfortunate incident.

In a remarks the National Secretary of the Foundation, Barrister Faruku Abubakar Maisudan said the Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami ,SAN, will continue to do everything humanly possible to better the lives of common man and interventions whenever the need arises.

In his response, the Sarkin Shikon Kamba, Alhaji Mamuda Zarummai commended the Khadimiyya Foundation for the donation which he described as first of its kind from any NGO and assuring that the assistance would reach the targeted beneficiaries.

In his vote of thanks, the Chairman of Kamba Marketers Jamilu Hussaini commended the Honorable Minister for founding Khadimiyya and Kadi Malami Foundation purposely for humanitarian services to the people of Kebbi State.

Other members of the delegation include Sokoto State Khadimiyya Coordinator, Malam Bashir Malami Wurno, Publicity Secretary, Ibrahim Abubakar Jombali, Zuru Local Government Coordinator Isah Marafa, Dandi Local Government Coordinator Lawali Danyaro and President Zuru Patriotic citizens Forum Alh Yusuf Tadi amongst others.