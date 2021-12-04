(NAN)

The Reaching the Unreached Refugees and Peace Initiative (RURPI), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), has provided free medical services to over 100 vulnerable persons at Kpantinapo village in Yorro local government area (LGA) of Taraba.

Mr Theophilus Songo, Director of the NGO, during the flag-off of the one-day free medical outreach and distribution of eyeglasses on Saturday, said that the initiative is to bridge the gap between the medical needs of the people and the available access to medical services.

Songo said that through the self-funded initiative, the group was able to provide medical interventions, especially in the treatment of eye-related issues and distribution of eyeglasses to vulnerable persons in the state.

He added that the initiative had also intervened on dental issues to almost 3,000 refugees and other vulnerable persons in the state.

“This initiative came to be because we discovered that people in this state are prone to a lot of challenges involving their sights and dentures.

“However, we also noticed a glaring disparity between the needs of the people and the available service.

“Also, because of the internal crisis across the state and the influx of displaced persons from other insurgencies, most of the people cannot even afford their medical bills.

“And so, we decided to step in and see how we can help in our own little way.

“So far, we have been able to reach out to nearly 3,000. And today, we are here in Kpantinapo village because we have heard the cry of the people who have heard of what we are doing in other areas.

“We are hoping to reach out to as many as 200 persons today and if there is a need, we may have to make arrangements and come on a later date.

“This is a self-funded project and so it is not very easy, and we hope that someday, we may get reasonable sponsorship so that we will broaden our scope and be able to reach out to even more people,” he said.

Songo said that he will continue to do his best to provide succour to the people and urge partners to support the group so that even more vulnerable persons could be reached and helped.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to newsmen said that they were overwhelmed by the humane gesture.

Mr Danjuma Monsheri, 64 years old, said that he had been battling with failing eyesight for several years now but could not afford the bills since his village was attacked by herdsmen and he lost his means of livelihood.

“I am very happy today that finally my eyes are been treated. I have been battling this problem for over four years now, but I was afraid of going to the hospital because I do not have the money.

“I lost everything some years ago when herdsmen destroyed my village. I pray that God will bless these people for me”.

Also, Mrs Hanatu Yahaya, thanked the NGO for coming to their aid.

