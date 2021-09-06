A Bauchi state-based NGO, Mayaka Health and Education Mobilisation Association (MAHEMA), has provided medical assistance to no fewer than 10,000 patients in two years.

Alhaji Aminu Abubakar, the Director-General of the association, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

The people, Abubakar said, were treated for high blood pressure, diabetes, hernia, malaria and eye diseases.

He said that of the figure, 350 patients were treated for eye diseases, adding that while some were operated on, others were given eye glasses and drugs.

“The treatments were conducted during our medical outreaches across the 20 local government areas of the state,’’ he said.

He added that the eye treatment was conducted in collaboration with a Saudi Arabian Makkah eye hospital based in the Bauchi.

Abubakar said the NGO also conducted a two-week campaign to sensitise the people to the importance of sleeping inside mosquito nets to prevent malaria.

“We visited no fewer than 60 selected village markets during the sensitisation campaign,’’ he said.

Abubakar said that during the period, the group trained no fewer than 700 youth on different vocational skills, including leather work, carpentry, tailoring, bead making and construction of aluminum doors and windows.

“This is part of our economic empowerment drive towards job creation and poverty alleviation,’’ he added.

The director-general also said that the NGO distributed food stuffs across some selected rural communities as part of its humanitarian services to the people.

According to him, the initiative is not aimed at promoting the political ambition of a particular aspirant or political party as our group has no connection with any political group.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that MAHEMA has been working with some international donor agencies like UNICEF and Centre for Emergency Diseases Control (CEDIA) in providing humanitarian services.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.